Kevin McCall mocks Eva Marcille after losing custody case

Singer Kevin McCall is at it again, bitterly mocking his ex-girlfriend Eva Marcille in the wake of losing the child custody case in December 2019.

McCall used Instagram Live to show a video of him recording music, according to The Blast. McCall then wrote “What do u get when u cross the term “police” and “escort.”

See the answer below.

Marcille’s surname is Eva Pigford.

This is a continuation of the bizarre behavior that has come to define McCall, 34, in recent months leading up to and in the aftermath of that child custody court case regarding their child, 6-year-old Marley Rae Sterling.

As rolling out reported previously, McCall was arrested and has been charged with a felony for getting into a scrape with a police officer in a Fulton County courthouse. He profanely defied orders to cease his Facebook Live video on his phone while walking through the courthouse and had to be restrained, which he resisted. During the scramble, he and an officer fell down a set of escalators.

McCall faces five years in prison on that charge.

Since that episode, McCall has posted multiple throwback photos of Marcille, despite the fact that she is now married to Atlanta attorney Michael Sterling. Marcille and Sterling now have two other children together.

Meanwhile, Marcille is trying to act unbothered, despite her accusations that McCall is stalking her and her family.