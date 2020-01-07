Photographer Jack Manning III’s vivid imagination defines his art

Jack Manning III caught the photography fever at an early age. Now the Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native, who is based in Atlanta, travels doing what he loves. Manning is the mastermind of Jaxon Photo Group where he specializes in portrait, conceptual and wedding photography. Rolling out caught up with Manning to hear about and see his creative vision.

What inspired you to pursue photography?

I remember being a kid and watching my late Aunt Teresa do all things art-related, painting, drawing, and photography especially. She took of my cousins, my sister and me at an airport in New Jersey and it had an effect on me. When I got to college and majored in graphic design, they offered photography as an elective. I walked into the darkroom and I was hooked! My older cousin Eddie, was also a photographer and one year he decided to hand me all of his gear. I was overwhelmed but blessed. I never got to thank my Aunt Teresa while she was alive, but I thank my cousin every chance I get.

Would you consider yourself creative?

Easy answer, yes. … I had and still have a vivid imagination. As I got older that carried over into other areas of the arts. Most recently, I completed my first short film, Flipped, with my partners Tiffany Elle Burgess and Lawrence “Law” Watford. I have always embraced being creative.

Name your favorite role models for success.

I have a few role models. First, my parents. They both have their individual stories, they both overcame great odds to get to a place where my sister and I could have the childhood we had and I will never take that for granted. They inspire me daily. Some of my other role models would include Will Smith, Oprah Winfrey, Arthur Wylie, and Richard Williams [Venus and Serena’s dad].

Have you ever been discouraged?

Yes, all the time. … Art is a process, and no true artist is ever satisfied. I had an instructor in college [Hampton University], demonstrate to me that I should never get too attached to my work. He told me that getting attached could prevent me from growing as an artist.

