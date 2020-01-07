Tyler Perry gets mixed reviews for saying he writes all of his shows

Movie mogul Tyler Perry has been riding a powerful wave in recent months. His uninterrupted upward trajectory has been punctuated by the grand opening of his Tyler Perry Studios that attracted the crème de la crème of music, politics and entertainment.

Since then, Perry has launched two new BET shows, “The Oval” and “Sistas” while hosting a casting call for a third show called “Bruh.” His vast studio campus was also the site of the fantastic selfie of Eddie Murphy, Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and Wesley Snipes who were filming their sequels to Coming to America and Bad Boys at the same time. TPS also hosted the Democratic presidential debates and Steve Harvey’s Miss Universe pageant.

On Monday, Perry revealed proudly that he writes all of his TV shows without any assistance from a writers’ room.

Perry spoke in an Instagram video as the clip shows a camera panning across a stack of scripts from his Oprah Winfrey Network drama “The Haves and the Have Nots,” as well as his new BET+ shows “The Oval” and “Sistas” and previous shows.

“I don’t know if you know this, but all shows on television have a writers room and most of the time there are 10 people, 12, whatever that write on these television shows,” Perry explained. “I have no writers’ room. Nobody writes any of my work. I write it all.”

Perry then explained why he made that declaration.

“I wrote all of these scripts by myself in 2019. What’s my point? Work ethic!” he added.

Most of Perry’s fans sang his praises with this comment summarizing the sentiments of many: “You the GOAT! Fr fr keep inspiring! Would love to hear your process and 1st approach to a idea.”

A few, however, did criticize the prolific TV show creator and moviemaker.

One person marveled over Perry’s “amazing” work ethic but added on IG: “Doesn’t hurt to hire more writers/directors to improve ya content. Share some of that.”

A Twitter user agreed with that critic saying:

It turns out that #TylerPerry writes ALL of his scripts for all of his shows. Makes total sense. All of his shows and a lot of his movies depict black ppl as overly dramatic, ghetto, with unrealistic , soap opera type storylines. #sofakeitscomedy — O💋 (@licoricesoda) January 7, 2020

#facts the crazy thing is my mom asked me the other day why does all the voices on the different shows sound and act a like. I said because it was written by one person. She knows NOTHING about writing but she understood that. #TylerPerry https://t.co/ofdmziFgdK — LaToya Okungbowa (@ToyasUniverse) January 7, 2020

However, a lot more Black people got Perry’s back when the critics came for him:

#TylerPerry Isn't it funny how the only people trashing Tyler Perry are black people? The very same people who keep very distinctively quiet when ada racists tell extremely problematic story lines about black people repeatedly and unapologetically? But let me go drink some water. pic.twitter.com/nbecCrDvbh — Anele khoza (@aneleamandaKay) January 7, 2020

I respect this guy , he broke barriers

Gave many black Actors a break when white hollywood shut them down

Funded his own movies didn't feel entitled to funding

Put some respect #TylerPerry https://t.co/3rbep79Icc — Sboniso Zwane (@RooiZwane) January 7, 2020

#TylerPerry is telling black people stories that we all grew up seeing I relate to most of his movies he has shown me no matter where u are in the world there is relevance in our lives. U ppl r just soo used to white man stories. — 1ndile😎🇿🇦♥ (@maplayar) January 7, 2020