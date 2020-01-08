Azriel Carey says she had underage sex with R. Kelly, singer’s lawyer responds

R. Kelly’s lawyer has responded to claims made by the singer’s girlfriend, Azriel Carey. On Jan. 8, Carey claimed that Kelly and Jocelyn Savage had sex with her when she was only a minor.

Carey made the claim while on Instagram live and before engaging in a physical altercation with Savage. Carey was on Instagram live when Savage confronted her and the two began arguing. Savage yelled at Carey, “You’re so disrespectful and evil.” Carey responded, “I need to protect myself.”

Carey also made another claim that could land Savage in jail.

“You were sleeping with me as a minor,” Carey shouted at Savage after dropping her phone as the two got into a fistfight.

In her next Instagram live post, Savage said, “Rob [R. Kelly] has been lying to all of y’all. That’s the sad part about it. He had people like me lying for him, that’s why we never watched the documentary. We got on Gayle King as stupid as we can be.”

In another post, Carey told police that the fight took place and that Savage had sex with her when she was a minor.

After Carey and Savage’s fight went viral, Kelly’s lawyer, Greenberg, responded to Carey’s claim that she had sex with Kelly and Savage when she was a minor.

“I have a statement written by Azriel that she provided to me, voluntarily, after Robert was already in jail, that said she never had sex with him when she was underaged,” he said in an interview with TMZ. “As far as this little catfight, it is clear that it was staged to try and boost social media popularity.”