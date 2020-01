Lizzo volunteers to help wildfire victims in Australia

Lizzo volunteered at an Australian food bank to help wildfire victims.

The “Juice” hitmaker took some time out from her gigs Down Under to attend Melbourne’s Foodbank, where she helped hundreds of volunteers pack food hampers.

Sharing the news on their Facebook account, they wrote: “Beautiful Lizzo stopped by our Foodbank Victoria warehouse today to thank our hardworking team and vollies who have been working tirelessly for the past 6 days. What a star, she even packed hampers for fire-affected regions. Thank you for the support (sic)”

Meanwhile, Lizzo previously pledged her support for those battling the wildfires.

In an impassioned video, she shared: “Good morning from Brisbane, Australia, Queensland. Being over here in Australia has really given me a real-time view into what’s happening with these devastating fires and for all of my followers who are mostly American, I just want to say that this is a global crisis. I don’t want to politicize anything. This isn’t a political issue at this point, this is a human issue. The CO2 emissions that are being created by this fire are staggering and it affects the world. They don’t rise into the atmosphere and suddenly float out of the Australian borderlines and go, ‘Oh, no, this is an Australian issue, let’s just hover around Australia.’ No, these CO2 emissions will affect the entire earth. All of our atmosphere, all of our air. I think sometimes we have a really micro almost nationalist view of what’s going on and I think sometimes you look at something that’s happening in another country you automatically go, ‘Oh, well, you know that’s not going to happen to us, that’s not our problem, that’s another country.’ But we’re all connected on this planet. This is the Earth and we share this as a home.”