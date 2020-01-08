Rae Sremmurd’s brother jailed for allegedly killing their stepfather

Rae Sremmurd‘s Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi have experienced a family tragedy at the start2qof 2020. The rap duo, who are brothers, are dealing with the fatal shooting of their 62-year-old stepfather, Floyd Sullivan. Their younger brother, Michael Sullivan, 19, is a suspect, according to WREG.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Tupelo, Mississippi. Police found Floyd Sullivan with multiple gunshot wounds. He had raised the Sremmurd brothers since they were in middle school and moved to Mississippi with their mother, Bernadette. He also has a son from a previous relationship.

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, Michael Sullivan turned himself in to authorities. He is currently being held for a psychiatric evaluation.

Police say that no other suspects are being considered in the case.

On Wednesday afternoon, Swae Lee tweeted, “I pray this world let’s me keep some compassion (sic)”