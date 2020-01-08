Zion Williamson reveals why he was basically forced to leave Duke (video)

Even as Ja Morant is sending shockwaves throughout NBA circles while dazzling fans on a nightly basis, Zion Williamson is still considered the most exciting rookie the league has seen since Lebron James’ rookie campaign in 2006. Hampered by a knee injury that has prolonged his own debut, Williamson is waiting patiently for his turn to shine.

The New Orleans phenom recently sat down with his current teammate and sharpshooter, JJ Reddick, and explained why he didn’t want to leave the school, Duke University, that allowed him to showcase his otherworldly skills on a national platform.

Therein, Williamson discussed how his decision to leave school for the NBA was a last-minute decision.

“Me, I wanted to go back. No one ever believes me, they think I’m just saying that, but no. I really wanted to go back,” Zion explains to Reddick’s disbelief. “I felt like the NBA wasn’t going anywhere. The money thing … I don’t play for the money. I play because I love the game.

“I just loved my experience at Duke that much to where I wanted to stay. But it was one of those situations where Coach K isn’t gonna let me come back, because he wants me to do what’s best for the family. My teammate would’ve said it would be dope for me to come back, but at the same time, they’re telling me I would be leaving too much. I didn’t work this long to get to that. It was tough.”

While Williamson says his mother was supportive and wanted him to do what he felt in his heart, he also discloses that she discussed the matter with her husband (Williamson’s stepfather) and the two came to the conclusion that it was best for him to bolt for greener pastures.

Watch the video in its entirety after the jump.