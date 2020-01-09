Blac Chyna plans to fight Rob Kardashian for custody of their daughter

Blac Chyna will “vigorously contest” Rob Kardashian’s attempt to seek primary custody of their daughter.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star filed documents in Los Angeles earlier this week asking to be 3-year-old Dream’s main caregiver, but a lawyer acting for his former fiance has blasted the reclusive sock designer for moving to take the tot away from her “hands-on, extremely loving” parent.

Lawyer Lynne Ciani told US Weekly: “So Rob Kardashian — who has … posted illegal revenge porn against Chyna — wants to take custody of Chyna’s beautiful daughter, Dream, away from her hands-on, extremely loving mother?

“And Khloé Kardashian … wants to take her niece Dream away from her loving mother, Chyna? Oh, please.

“Chyna will vigorously contest this latest despicable attempt to take away her daughter in a court of law, where she will keep prevailing against her ex-fiance Rob and the other malicious and vindictive members of his family.”

In his documents, Rob asked a judge to limit the time Chyna spends with their daughter to just weekends with a nanny present as he believes she’s a danger and isn’t behaving appropriately around their little girl.

The 32-year-old reality TV star accused his former lover — who also has 7-year-old son King Cairo with her ex-partner Tyga — of regularly hosting parties at her home in front of Dream and invites strangers around to get drunk with her.

Click continue to read the most disturbing allegations Kardashian has leveled against Blac Chyna.