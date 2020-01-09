Boosie responds after Black Greeks blast him for wearing Kappa Alpha Psi shirt

Boosie caught flack for wearing a Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity shirt. On Jan. 8, Boosie attended the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks game in Atlanta and took several photos of himself. Some Black Greeks noticed the rapper wearing the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity shirt and blasted the rapper.

“He didn’t pledge, Boosie didn’t even go to college. He need to take that off,” Twitter users @Leelee wrote.

Another person, @_UndaDawg_ wrote, “People under that fraternity have pledged a lifelong commitment to it. It’s the same as stolen valor in the military. It starts as 1. I bet if it was a somebody like Justin Bieber, Nick Jonas or some s—, these answers would be different.”

Twitter user @iSlangConfetti wrote, “A lot of people saying Greeks mad over a shirt but y’all pissed when people dress in military uniform and never served.”

“Boosie ain’t pledge so he can’t rock the shirt. simple,” @djmitt wrote.

Boosie responded by sharing his side of the story. “I was in the mall looking for [red] and saw the sweater and it was hard,” Boosie wrote on Instagram. “Yes, I knew it was a Kappa sweater. I thought I would get love from wearing it, not hate. Calm y’all [expletive] down brah. I was just getting fresh … Y’all should be mad at the mother f—rs in the mall selling them for the low, don’t be mad at me.”

Others on social media responded to Boosie.

Boosie on live with a Kappa sweatshirt on saying he wear wtf he wanna wear. 2020 is wild lmao. — 9🔥 (@devonte601) January 9, 2020

Kappas have been using Boosie’s song “Wipe me down” for their strolls for years Boosie wears a 1 Kappa sweater and the “We are not our ancestors” college blks are upset Defeated group. — 🌱Sea Moss Supplier (@_MsShanJ) January 9, 2020

In all honesty the kappas should have made Boosie honorary by now. The way y’all be shimmying all over yourselves to Wipe Me Down — PootyWop🚣‍♂️ (@__Callipygian) January 9, 2020

If Boosie say he a Kappa then he a Kappa. — Agent of Chaos (@TheTrillAC) January 9, 2020

Kappas on their way to get Boosie out of their letters pic.twitter.com/pGR9rZNcUj — Kebert Xela (@slimhackett) January 9, 2020

If Boosie can’t wear a Kappa shirt, then y’all can’t wear fatigue and camouflage. Because I been to war and y’all haven’t. Y’all ain’t soldiers. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Peace Seeking Missile (@Menace2Anxiety_) January 9, 2020