DJ Khaled unveils track list for the ‘Bad Boys For Life’ soundtrack

DJ Khaled has unveiled the star-studded track list for the Bad Boys For Life soundtrack album.

The “No Brainer” hitmaker is overseeing the movie’s accompanying record, which features tracks by the likes of The Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin, Jaden Smith, Rick Ross and Meek Mill, and announced its release date of Jan. 17, 2020.

Alongside the track list, he wrote on Instagram: #WETHEBEST x #BADBOYS! 2020!! As CEO of @wethebestmusic I’m honored to have the official @badboys soundtrack on @wethebestmusic as this is the first release from @wethebestmusic of 2020 with more to come this year! Get ready Jan 17th! @wethebestmusic @epicrecords

“Bless up @willsmith @martinlawrence @adilelarbi @fallahbilall @jerrybruckheimer (sic)”

The Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin’s “Rimto” — a Spanglish take on ’90s’ hit “The Rhythm of the Night” — features, plus a remix with the movie’s leading star, Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return as Detective Lieutenant Mike Lowrey and Inspector Marcus Burnett, respectively, in the third film in the franchise, which comes almost two decades after the release of the 2003 sequel.

Jaden Smith also has the song “The Hottest” on the record, and Meek Mill has contributed “Uptown II,” while Rick Ross and Bryson Tiller appear on “Future Bright.”

The record also features Pitbull and Lil Jon’s “Damn I Love Miami” and Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee’s “Muévelo” (‘Move it’).

DJ Khaled is also set to appear in the movie.

