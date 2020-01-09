Jamie Foxx shares which comedian he would love to bring on his stand-up tour

Jamie Foxx would love to bring Eddie Murphy on his stand-up tour.

The 52-year-old comedian and the 58-year-old acting legend were rumored to be embarking on their own joint comedy tour, and although he revealed it’s not true, he said he’d still be up for hitting the road with the Doctor Dolittle star.

Appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday, Jan 9, 2020, the host quizzed the Just Mercy actor on the gossip.

She said: “This makes me happy if this is true.”

However, he said: “The last part’s not true. But I would love to go on tour with Eddie because it’s our time — you haven’t heard from him in a minute, and you haven’t heard from me, and I got it. I’ve got some super jokes.”

However, the Django Unchained star did tease his own run.

He added: “I’m going to take you on a little bit of an adventure.”

Murphy has a number of projects coming up, including Coming 2 America 2 and Beverly Hills Cop 4, which will now release on Netflix.

