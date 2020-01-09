Lizzo fans accuse ‘Biggest Loser’ star Jillian Michaels of body-shaming singer

Just days after singer Lizzo shut down Twitter due to the relentless beat downs and body-shaming from users, Jillian Michaels of “The Biggest Loser” fame apparently added to the drama after blasting the singer.

Appearing on Buzzfeed News’ live Twitter feed, the 45-year-old celebrity trainer wondered aloud why people are “glamorizing” Lizzo’s obesity.

“You cannot glorify obesity,” Michaels said of the 31-year-old Lizzo. “It’s dangerous. It kills people.”

When Buzzfeed’s host, Alex Berg, said she loves celebrities like Lizzo for “preaching self-acceptance” Michaels clapped back at what she calls a “dangerous” notion.

“Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? That’s what I’m saying. Like why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes,” Michaels said of the singer. “I’m just being honest. I love her music, my kid loves her music. But there’s never a moment where I’m like, ‘I’m so glad that she’s overweight.’”

Once Michaels’ musings raced through cyberspace, a herd of Lizzo defenders proceeded to stomp all over Michaels for what they interpreted as gratuitous criticism of the beleaguered “Truth Hurts” singer.

Check the context in which Michaels spoke about Lizzo:

.@JillianMichaels on Lizzo: "Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren't we celebrating her music? 'Cause it isn't gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes." pic.twitter.com/FkKBd8J87b — AM2DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) January 8, 2020

Twitter immediately pounced on Michaels’ public pronouncements. View a sampling of the angry responses flying back at Michaels and then view what she says to her critics.

This is incredibly gross. — Kelsey✨12/6 👼🏾 Dad (@KRileyTips) January 8, 2020

The only reason we know who Jillian Michaels is, is because of a reality show where people used incredibly unhealthy practices in order to lose as much weight as possible – not to become the most physically fit or to get the healthiest vitals – in a dangerously short time. + — Zoe (@Zoe_of_Elyon) January 8, 2020

JM has a lot to lose if people begin demanding we treat all bodies with respect. how come you’re the only one that gets to talk about bodies, J? your outdated, stigmatizing fearmongering is tired. — KathleenMeehan MS RD (@kathleenmRDN) January 8, 2020

While asking "why is it my job to care about her weight" you sure found a lot to say about her weight. And if you don't know that there are lots of fat people who never get Type II diabetes go to school and learn more before you suggest you can see Lizzo's future. — Silence=Death (@tapati) January 8, 2020

After withstanding the furious blowback for how her comments were interpreted, Michaels doubled down on her statements while also saying we should celebrate everyone.