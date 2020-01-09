Lizzo fans accuse ‘Biggest Loser’ star Jillian Michaels of body-shaming singer

Lizzo (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Just days after singer Lizzo shut down Twitter due to the relentless beat downs and body-shaming from users, Jillian Michaels of “The Biggest Loser” fame apparently added to the drama after blasting the singer. 

Appearing on Buzzfeed News’ live Twitter feed, the 45-year-old celebrity trainer wondered aloud why people are “glamorizing” Lizzo’s obesity.

“You cannot glorify obesity,” Michaels said of the 31-year-old Lizzo. “It’s dangerous. It kills people.”

When Buzzfeed’s host, Alex Berg, said she loves celebrities like Lizzo for “preaching self-acceptance” Michaels clapped back at what she calls a “dangerous” notion.

“Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? That’s what I’m saying. Like why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes,” Michaels said of the singer. “I’m just being honest. I love her music, my kid loves her music. But there’s never a moment where I’m like, ‘I’m so glad that she’s overweight.’”

Once Michaels’ musings raced through cyberspace, a herd of Lizzo defenders proceeded to stomp all over Michaels for what they interpreted as gratuitous criticism of the beleaguered “Truth Hurts” singer.

Check the context in which Michaels spoke about Lizzo:

Twitter immediately pounced on Michaels’ public pronouncements. View a sampling of the angry responses flying back at Michaels and then view what she says to her critics.

 

 

 

After withstanding the furious blowback for how her comments were interpreted, Michaels doubled down on her statements while also saying we should celebrate everyone.

 

