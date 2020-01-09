Ralph Lauren blasted for stealing Phi Beta Sigmas’ letters to sell $299 pants

Photo: Steed Media

Black Greeks continue to make headlines. On the same day that rapper Boosie faced backlash for wearing a Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity shirt, Ralph Lauren is being blasted for stealing the Phi Beta Sigma letters to sell products.

After the Ralph Lauren clothes were introduced, members of Phi Beta Sigma called out the clothing brand and created a petition. The pants retailed for $299.00.

 

Ralph Lauren responded by issuing a statement apologizing for their actions, according to Watch the Yard

“The use of these symbols on our products was an oversight for which we deeply apologize. We are immediately taking action to remove the product from our sales channels. While we have a rigorous review process in place for all of our designs, this has prompted us to take another review of our protocols to help ensure that this does not happen again,” the company said in a statement.

“As an American brand with more than 50 years of heritage, Ralph Lauren is inspired by many facets of American culture. As part of this, we are firmly committed to respectful and appropriate use of all cultural icons and insignias,” the statement adds.

Ralph Lauren also shared that they will no longer sell the pants with the Phi Beta Sigma letters. Phi Beta Sigma has yet to reveal if the organization will file a lawsuit against the clothing giant.

View more reactions below.

A.R. Shaw
A.R. Shaw is an author and journalist who documents culture, politics, and entertainment. He has covered The Obama White House, the summer Olympics in London, and currently serves as Lifestyle Editor for Rolling Out magazine. Shaw's latest book, Trap History, delves into the history and global dominance of Trap music. Follow his journey on TrapHistory.Com, Twitter @arshaw and Instagram @arshaw23.





