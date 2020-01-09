Ralph Lauren blasted for stealing Phi Beta Sigmas’ letters to sell $299 pants

Black Greeks continue to make headlines. On the same day that rapper Boosie faced backlash for wearing a Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity shirt, Ralph Lauren is being blasted for stealing the Phi Beta Sigma letters to sell products.

After the Ralph Lauren clothes were introduced, members of Phi Beta Sigma called out the clothing brand and created a petition. The pants retailed for $299.00.

Why are people signing a petition about this Ralph Lauren and Sigma thing? Sigma just needs to file a cease and desist or sue them for copyright infringement. Simple as that! — Chadwick Leonard (@MrLeonard387) January 6, 2020

Yooo Ralph Lauren really out here making pants w/the Sigma letters on them ?!?! — ✨ B R I A N A 🌈 (@_LovelyBrii_) January 7, 2020

Ralph Lauren responded by issuing a statement apologizing for their actions, according to Watch the Yard.

“The use of these symbols on our products was an oversight for which we deeply apologize. We are immediately taking action to remove the product from our sales channels. While we have a rigorous review process in place for all of our designs, this has prompted us to take another review of our protocols to help ensure that this does not happen again,” the company said in a statement.

“As an American brand with more than 50 years of heritage, Ralph Lauren is inspired by many facets of American culture. As part of this, we are firmly committed to respectful and appropriate use of all cultural icons and insignias,” the statement adds.

Ralph Lauren also shared that they will no longer sell the pants with the Phi Beta Sigma letters. Phi Beta Sigma has yet to reveal if the organization will file a lawsuit against the clothing giant.

Demand Ralph Lauren to Remove Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. From Their Pants! https://t.co/FPy96puJV1 RT @CouplesChat pic.twitter.com/7Eo7Bv0WZl — Ann Smarty (@myblogguest) January 3, 2020

These are being sold for 299.99€ on Ralph Lauren’s French site with Phi Beta Sigma printed on them. Ralph messing with the right wrong Frat when it comes to legality!

But to have the Phi Beta Sigma letters printed on back of the knee in red and black is disrespectful 🤬 pic.twitter.com/5MtkoRyKI4 — YngBndz (@yngbndz) January 7, 2020

