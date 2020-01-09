Woman claiming to be mother of Future’s child headed to court after DNA test

A Texas woman claiming to the mother of rapper Future’s child has been relentless in her efforts to prove he is the father.

The Blast says Cindy Parker already has tried on multiple occasions to have Future, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, served with court papers that would require him to take a paternity test. So far, she has not been able to track him down.

Parker already sued Future, accusing him of being the father to her son, Legend Wilburn, and demanding that he pay child support.

The Texas-raised Parker recently had her young son take a DNA test with the child of a Florida woman, Eliza Reign, who also is claiming that Future fathered her child. The DNA test proved unequivocally that their two kids are half-siblings, The Blast reported. The inference by the women is that Future is the father of both children.

Parker also claims the 36-year-old “Percocet” rapper tried to negotiate a settlement to keep her quiet about him being the father of her child. Future, as most fans know, is already the father of six children with five different women, including a child with singer Ciara.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Parker will appear in court on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, to try to convince a judge that she, too, is the mother of Future’s child.

Future has vehemently denied he is the father of either Parker’s or Reign’s children and accused Reign of fraud in her paternity lawsuit.