John Legend teases ‘sexy, soulful’ new album

John Legend has teased his new solo album.

The “All of Me” hitmaker is close to finishing his long-awaited follow-up to 2016’s Darkness and Light and has given fans an idea of what to expect.

Legend — who was named PEOPLE magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2019 — told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “I have a new solo album, we are getting close on that. I am really excited about the music.

“I don’t think it’s a huge departure, it’s really soulful, it’s really sexy. It’s really some great love songs.”

The 41-year-old ballad singer admitted that while his wife Chrissy Teigen — with whom he has children Luna, 3, and 19-month-old son Miles — loves his new material, it’s not the same as being a fan because they are in each other’s company all the time.

He added: “She loves them but she is with me all day, so it’s not the same as just being a fan of someone’s music.

“When you’re married to them you spend a lot of time with them, and it’s a totally different kind of relationship.”

Legend recently revealed his daughter doesn’t think he’s a “great singer.”

The “Ordinary People” hitmaker’s oldest child is far more impressed by the talents of his Beauty and the Beast duet partner, Ariana Grande.

He recently opened up on “A Little Late with Lilly Singh”: “She told me one day, ‘Dad, Ariana Grande is a great singer. You’re not a great singer.'”

Legend — who released festive LP A Legendary Christmas in 2018 — explained it was their duet which first introduced Luna to Grande’s music.

He added: “Eventually she became such a big fan of Ariana that she’s, like, unfavorably comparing me to Ariana Grande.”

However, that doesn’t mean the youngster has stopped listening to her dad’s songs completely.

He added: “But in addition to listening to Ariana all the time, she listens to my Christmas album.”