Prince to be honored with star-studded Grammy salute

A special Grammy salute to late music legend Prince has been announced for later this month.

The late “Purple Rain” hitmaker — who died of an accidental prescription drug overdose in April 2016 — will be remembered with a number of special performances. Alicia Keys, John Legend and Usher are set to perform as part of the “Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince.”

In addition, the likes of Beck, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Earth, Wind & Fire, St. Vincent, Mavis Staples, Chris Martin and Gary Clark Jr. are expected to perform as well.

A number of the music legend’s collaborators are also set to take to the stage for the televised event, which will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Jan. 28, two days after the main Grammy Awards ceremony, and be aired in April.

They include Sheila E., who will be performing with many of the above artists.

The 62-year-old musician has promised fans will get to hear “The Glamorous Life,” the 1984 hit penned by Prince, which launched her to stardom, as well as his 1985 track “America.”

She said: “I was very honored to be able to do this for so many reasons, but to be able to help celebrate the life of a dear friend and be a part of this and be musical director is awesome.”

The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs, who had a hit with “Manic Monday,” which the “Raspberry Beret” hitmaker penned under the pseudonym Christopher and was originally intended for the group Apollonia 6 in 1984, will also take to the stage.

