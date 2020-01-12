Gabrielle Union vs. ‘AGT’ investigation still ongoing says NBC chief exec

Gabrielle Union vs. ‘AGT’ is still being investigated NBC‘s top chief revealed.

Rolling out was in attendance during the executive session at Saturday’s studio press tour. Paul Telegdy, Chairman of NBC Entertainment, said the investigation is being taken “very seriously.”

“The duration longterm of a brand comes with the ebbs and flows of who comes, who goes. And, and we proudly embrace making shows better. We are in the middle of an investigation and that’s really serious. I can’t deny it.

“While we do this very serious investigation … I’m very confident we learn something. We will put in new practices, if necessary. And we certainly take … what it means to come to work here incredibly seriously.”

The Gabrielle Union vs. ‘AGT’ investigation commenced after Union was fired from the show in November. Union’s termination was reportedly ordered after bringing attention to a culture of toxicity that included repeated warnings that her hair was “too black” for the show’s audience.

Telegdy said he expects the investigation to conclude by the end of January.