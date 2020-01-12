Oprah Winfrey cuts ties to Russell Simmons documentary

Oprah Winfrey has decided to step away from the controversial documentary that details Russell Simmons’ sexual assault accusers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Winfrey will no longer serve as the executive producer on the untitled docu-series. Moreover, she’s reportedly blocking the documentary’s path to get streaming on Apple TV+.

“I have decided that I will no longer be executive producer on the untitled Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering documentary and it will not air on Apple TV+,” Winfrey said in a statement according to THW. “First and foremost, I want it to be known that I unequivocally believe and support the women. Their stories deserve to be told and heard.”

Winfrey had been subjected to harsh backlash from some members of the Black community, including other celebrities such as 50 Cent and The Game. Both wondered aloud why the billionaire media mogul and founder of OWN seemed to be targeting Black males, but has yet to speak out on the major White offenders, most notably disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

The documentary features a former music executive employee who accused Simmons of sexual misconduct. The doc is set to premiere this month at the annual Sundance Film Festival in suburban Salt Lake City.

According to Winfrey, the goal of the documentary was supposed to “illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured and it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned in that creative vision.”

Winfrey said she “will be working with Time’s Up to support the victims and those impacted by abuse and sexual harassment.”