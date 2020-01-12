Trick Daddy arrested on multiple charges

“Love and Hip Hop: Miami” star Trick Daddy was arrested early Saturday in Miami after officers found him asleep behind the wheel of his car.

Police responded to calls regarding a Range Rover driver running through stoplights and hitting signs, but neither the Miami Herald nor “TMZ” stated exactly where police found Trick Daddy asleep at the wheel.

According to the police report obtained by the Miami Herald, officers caught up with Maurice Young, Trick’s real name, and he admitted to downing about five drinks hours earlier at a Miami Gardens, Florida, nightclub. He reportedly had just dropped someone off.

The officer said the 45-year-old Young had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes which were also watery and glassy, and that the officer smelled alcohol on his breath.

When the “I’m a Thug” rapper failed the field sobriety test, he was arrested and taken to the police station where he was booked for driving under the influence. While at the station, Trick refused to submit to a breathalyzer to determine his blood-alcohol level.

Just as damning, when cops conducted a search of his belongings, they reportedly found a rolled-up dollar bill that allegedly contained cocaine residue.

He was eventually given $6,000 bond – $5,000 for the cocaine charge and another $1,000 for the DUI portion, according to TMZ. ‘

BET.com reported that Trick Daddy was already out of jail and had been seen at his restaurant on Saturday evening.