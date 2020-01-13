50 Cent thanks Oprah for quitting Russell Simmons documentary

On the eve of the annual Sundance Film Festival in suburban Salt Lake City where the documentary on Russell Simmons will debut, Oprah Winfrey announced she is stepping down as executive producer.

Rapper and “Power” producer 50 Cent thanks Winfrey for it.

50 Cent headed to Instagram to express his gratitude toward the billionaire OWN network founder.

“Alright, alright, alright Oprah we love you, thank you for responding,” he captioned a screenshot of a Deadline article. “if you ever need me for anything I’m here.#starzgettheapp #abcforlife.”

Russell Simmons simply posted praying hands emoji as a gesture of thanks.

In a statement obtained by Deadline, Oprah said the documentary requires some fine-tuning in order to “illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured and it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned in that creative vision.”

Winfrey also said this is not the right time to premiere a film she feels isn’t complete at Sundance in Park City, Utah, next month.

“I have great respect for their mission but given the filmmakers’ desire to premiere the film at the Sundance Film Festival before I believe it is complete, I feel it’s best to step aside. I will be working with Time’s Up to support the victims and those impacted by abuse and sexual harassment.”