Lori Harvey charged in hit-and-run

Lori Harvey may be in the throes of a torrid relationship with prolific babymaker Future, but she must first account for the car accident she caused in Beverly Hills recently before she can move on with the “Percocet” rapper.

Harvey has been officially been charged in her hit and run case that destroyed a Prius, TMZ reports.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is charging Steve Harvey’s step-daughter with two misdemeanors in the accident: one count of “resisting/delaying/obstructing a peace officer” and one count of hit and run resulting in property damage.

As rolling out reported previously, Harvey is going to be arraigned later this month after she smashed her luxury whip into a parked car because, according to eyewitnesses, she was texting and driving at the same time.

However, Harvey somehow escaped injury when the Mercedes Benz G-Wagon flipped onto its side and came to rest, perhaps indicating that she was wearing seat restraints. But then officers claim that she tried to leave the scene. Witnesses were able to tell officers which direction she was walking from the scene and the officers were able to nab her.

The arrest was nonconfrontational as Lori Harvey FaceTimed Steve Harvey during the discussions with Beverly Hills cops.