Teen jailed for staging armed robbery to prank mother on YouTube

In the age of social media, some content creators go to the extreme for likes, shares, and views.

However, one YouTube content creator in Cleveland Heights, Ohio went overboard when attempting to do a prank on his mother, according to WJW.

The 17-year-old, whose name has yet to be released, allegedly had two of his friends approach his 40-year-old mother while wearing ski-masks.

The three teens ordered the woman into her house, pointed a gun at her head, told her to get on the floor and demanded money.

The 17-year-old staged a fight with the intruders, during which the mother ran out of the house.

Fearing that his mother would call the police, the teen called 911 to let them know it was a prank.

“I just did a fake robbery prank on my mom and she ran,” the teen allegedly told the 911 dispatcher. “I know she called the police. She’s nowhere to be found. I just don’t want the police to come here aggressive if you get what I’m saying.”

The dispatcher then asked the teen, “You did a fake robbery prank on your mother?”

“Yeah, but she thought it was for real. Like when I got to wrestling my friends for fake, she ran out of the house.”

While the teen called 911, his mother ran to a neighbor’s home and asked for help. The neighbor would not open the door but called 911.

“I’ve got a lady that knocked on my door and she’s hiding on my porch like someone was chasing her or something, and she said ‘hurry, hurry’, she’s kind of mouthing out the word ‘hurry’. I didn’t open the door and let her in because I don’t know what’s going on, but she sees me on the phone right now calling you guys and I think she was in danger out here,” the neighbor told the dispatcher.

The teen and one of his friends were arrested and are facing juvenile charges. Two adults, Isaiah Welch, 19, and Jeramy Perry, 18, are facing charges that include inducing panic.

Investigators say the only weapon found at the scene was an Airsoft pistol.