Police department bashes Antonio Brown and then bans him (video)

The declaration comes in the aftermath of Brown videotaping his vulgar and profane encounter with his ex-girlfriend and the police. Officers describe the encounter as “very rude and disrespectful.”

There were multiple times on his Instagram Live video where Brown called the police the p-word and told them to “get the f— out of here” — and did so in the presence of his children.

As a result of his latest actions, the police department said they severed all ties with the talented but troubled gridiron star.

At one point, the department granted Brown access to their Police Athletic League football field to train and the relationship between Brown and the HPD was deemed good, a spokesperson told TMZ.

In fact, according to SplashNews.com, Brown had financially sponsored the HPD’s 7-on-7 football league.

But that has changed in recent months as Brown remains exiled from the NFL due to his bizarre, if not shocking, behavior.

The latest incident took place on Dec. 14 when cops were called to AB’s home for a domestic dispute involving the mother of his children, Chelsie Kyriss.

