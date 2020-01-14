R. Kelly’s former girlfriend Azriel Clary reunites with family, shares photos

R. Kelly’s former girlfriend Azriel Clary is ready to “let the healing process begin.”

The 22-year-old had been living with the disgraced singer — who is currently being held without bail on various sex crime charges — since she was 17, However, following an alleged physical fight with his other girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, last week, she made the decision to leave and is delighted to be back with her family.

She used Instagram’s platform to share a series of photos of herself and her relatives in matching outfits and wrote: “Suprise[party emoji] Let the healing process begin. Love yall and thank y’all.

“I even thank everyone who follows me.. because you all believed in me when I could not believe for myself. [Prayer and butterfly emojis] #movingontobetterdays (sic)”

Her mother, Alice Clary, spoke of her joy last week when she revealed her daughter “came to her senses” and returned home.

She told PEOPLE magazine: “The battle is won because she’s still here, she’s still alive, she’s still breathing and though she lost a few years of her life, she’s still here to tell her story.

“Because I chose not to keep her secluded in her life, she’s here now and we’re able to say the victory is won because she finally came to her senses and she’s back home with her family. People don’t understand she’s hurt. This man lied to her for years, and she was doing what she thought a good girlfriend would do because that’s what she thought she was.”

The “Ignition” hitmaker has denied abusing or mistreating Clary, but her mother insists she is a victim and has been “stagnated for years” by the singer and still has the “mental capacity” of a teenager.

“Everybody has something to say, she was 17 when she left. Now she’s 22, but guess what? She’s had problems for the last few years. She may have done things as far as being grown physically as a young woman, but mentally no. She still has the mental capacity of a 17-year-old because he kept her stagnated for years and didn’t let her be with her family.

“She didn’t do the same things that other young girls do so she didn’t learn any lessons. All she learned was s–t that was with him. This whole ordeal is twisted and unfortunately people and the media and everybody, they don’t look at it that way…

“My daughter could either not be here because of the choices she made when she was 17 or I get to be able to fight and help her grow.”