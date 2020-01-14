Yung Joc explains why he is driving for rideshare service Pull Up N Go (video)

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Yung Joc said he’s gotten a ton of celebrity support for driving for a ride-sharing company, despite being job-shamed by a couple of disrespectful fans who rode in his car.

The 36-year-old Atlanta native explained to TMZ there were several reasons why he chose to work for the relatively new ride-sharing app called Pull Up N Go — and it is not because he is broke. He is far from that. Interestingly enough, Joc decided to talk to the entertainment publication while he had a customer in his backseat.

The “It’s Going Down” rapper said it’s a nice way to make extra cash, while also teaching young people about earning an honest living. He also said he wanted to check this box off of his bucket list.

A video of the “It’s Goin Down” rapper and entrepreneur went viral when fans tried to job-shame him for driving for a ride-sharing service called Pull Up N Go. They pestered Joc for thinking that he had “fallen off” on hard times. But the notoriety that he’s gotten from this actually enables him to better explain to the young kids out there about having a hustler’s mentality.

Joc has been donating his time and volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta for years. In terms of business ventures, Joc has plenty. In addition to being a radio personality and his recurring role on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” Joc just opened up a new nightclub.

Check out Joc as he breaks it down for TMZ after the break.