Fashion, beauty and contemporary art: the eclectic style of Erica Génécé

Erica Génécé, the daughter of Haitian immigrants, is deeply inspired by her heritage and the African Diaspora. As a New York City-based photographer and filmmaker, Génécé has captured elements of history and heritage through the lens of her camera. Génécé states, she loves bringing strength, empowerment, and regality through photographs and film.”

Through her imagery, the viewer sees how Génécé mixes history with a modern-day sensibility to produce a new and eclectic style. Génécé describes her photography as a mix of a few different styles. “It crosses between fashion, beauty, portraiture, and contemporary art.

“I don’t put my work in a specific category, I like people to be able to have their own interpretation of what I do, instead of giving them a word like fashion [or] beauty.” Génécé has shot professionally for clients such as Essence magazine, Coco and Breezy Eyewear, Vasaline, and Zappo’s.

City: Brooklyn, New York

Social media: @EricaGenece

One thing cool about you: I’ve played the violin for 10 plus years

Favorite non-work hobby: Being in nature

What inspired you to pursue photography?

I’ve been carrying cameras and directing silly little home videos since I was a toddler, but it wasn’t until a life analyzing event in my junior year of college that made me start pursuing photography.

Have you ever been discouraged?

Everyone gets discouraged at one point or another. There are a few ways to approach feeling down or discouraged. Sometimes it’s shooting through the insecurities. Just putting small shoots together that you can experiment and play around without any expectations. In fact, it’s a moment where you can really look at all of the things that inspire you to get a more straightforward understanding of what you’re thinking about. I don’t let my down moments affect my work, I either push through it or step back to get inspiration and better understand my own point of view.

