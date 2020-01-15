Jay-Z’s Team Roc files lawsuit against Mississippi prisons

Yo Gotti and Jay-Z followed through on their threat to file a lawsuit against the deplorable and inhumane conditions inside of nearly 30 Mississippi prisons.

Yo Gotti enlisted the help of a high-powered attorney from Team Roc, the philanthropic arm of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, to shine a harsh spotlight on the dangerous – and often deadly – conditions that have long plagued the prisons.

Gotti told TMZ that he filed the suit because “the lives of countless individuals in Mississippi prisons are at stake and we will not stop until this is fixed.”

According to the federal lawsuit obtained by TMZ, the max-security prison, Parchman, is a certifiable death trap as three men were stabbed to death in the first week of 2020 alone.

Gotti accuses the Mississippi prison system of being “chronically understaffed” and underfunded due to dramatic budget cuts. This has resulted in dangerous and sickening conditions inside the prison – and this is before anyone discusses the incidents of violence that are everpresent:

According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, raw sewage is constantly spilling over onto the floors where many inmates sleep;

The drinking water is deemed as deplorable as the infamous Flint water system debacle that repeatedly fails to meet minimum federal safety standards;

There are not enough mattresses and inmates are forced to sleep on the dirty floors;

Too many inmates are susceptible to violence and death because there are not enough guards to maintain order and obedience.