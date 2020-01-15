Jordyn Woods and Lori Harvey photos in Jamaica spark Twitter meltdown

Jordyn Woods is experiencing unprecedented fame and brand recognition since her metaphorical divorce from the Kardashian clan a year ago.

The social media superstar and socialite lit up Twitter and Instagram like Christmas lights when she took several seductive and risque photos alone and with her stunning gal pals Normani, Ryan Destiny and socialite star Lori Harvey.

 

The quartet of vivacious vixens was down in Montego Bay, Jamaica to celebrate Harvey’s 23rd birthday. And now they have Twitter in a tizzy following the posting of mouth-watering photos featuring skimpy bikinis amid breathtaking backdrops.

Many fans believe that Woods’ career has shot-putted into orbit after she emerged from under Kylie Jenner’s gigantic shadow following the Tristan Thompson flirtation debacle. Some mentioned it was a blessing in disguise when considering that very few people would even know who Woods is had she remained living in Jenner’s multimillion-dollar estate.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

