Jordyn Woods and Lori Harvey photos in Jamaica spark Twitter meltdown

Jordyn Woods is experiencing unprecedented fame and brand recognition since her metaphorical divorce from the Kardashian clan a year ago.

The social media superstar and socialite lit up Twitter and Instagram like Christmas lights when she took several seductive and risque photos alone and with her stunning gal pals Normani, Ryan Destiny and socialite star Lori Harvey.

The quartet of vivacious vixens was down in Montego Bay, Jamaica to celebrate Harvey’s 23rd birthday. And now they have Twitter in a tizzy following the posting of mouth-watering photos featuring skimpy bikinis amid breathtaking backdrops.

Many fans believe that Woods’ career has shot-putted into orbit after she emerged from under Kylie Jenner’s gigantic shadow following the Tristan Thompson flirtation debacle. Some mentioned it was a blessing in disguise when considering that very few people would even know who Woods is had she remained living in Jenner’s multimillion-dollar estate.

Jordyn Woods definitelyyyyy upgraded in the friend department. I love to see it 😭 — Rae. ♛ (@_HeyRhema) January 15, 2020

jordyn hanging out with other hot black women instead of kylie, we love to see it https://t.co/KbP09aoBc9 — 🌺 (@fayelenas) January 15, 2020

jordyn being friends w/ Ryan, Normani & Lori > jordyn being friends with Kylie. — classy. (@loveshippie_) January 14, 2020

Jordyn and Normani have been surrounding themselves with black queens that appreciate and uplift them and I Stan 😭🙌🏽 https://t.co/fK1wmiD7fQ — John Cena/Parlay (@TheNerdyEsq) January 14, 2020

Jordyn said Kylie Jenner who pic.twitter.com/KqDdSHAQU5 — Sapphire Aaliyah 🦋 (@sapphireaaliya) January 14, 2020

So happy for Jordyn Wood's emancipation from the Calabasas shackles& has found a wholesome sisterhood where all their lights shine bright&she doesn't have to dim hers for nobody and be in anybody's shadow and they all bask in each other's glow and make each other glow harder — bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) January 14, 2020

Jordyn went from being friends with a culture vulture who’s family is obsessed with blackness to having a circle of beautiful black queens we love to see it — zion ⁷ (@goldenIushzi) January 15, 2020

Jordyn new set of friends >>> pic.twitter.com/AMgnO26l7T — Offcial Chatting With Chelse 💗 (@ChatWithChelse) January 15, 2020

Yasss black girl magic. Normani, Ryan, Jordyn and Lori are the most beautiful women. Like all the shades are like yasss pic.twitter.com/yo4ASzSUmi — Jay🦋|| RARE (@NickiGrande18) January 14, 2020