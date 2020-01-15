Police release mugshot of R. Kelly’s girlfriend Joycelyn Savage after fistfight

Police have released the mugshot of Joycelyn Savage. R. Kelly’s 24-year-old girlfriend was arrested on Jan. 8 after fighting with his other girlfriend, Azriel Clary.

The incident took place at Kelly’s Chicago area condo where Clary and Savage both lived with each other.

Clary, 22, and Savage, 24, got into an argument and physical altercation while was on Instagram live and revealed that she would be moving on from her relationship with R. Kelly and Savage.

The trio lived together before Kelly was incarcerated, and the two women were roommates at Kelly’s Trump Tower condo in Chicago after he faced numerous sex charges.

While Clary was on Instagram live, Savage confronted her and the two began arguing. Savage yelled at Clary, “You’re so disrespectful and evil.” Clary responded, “I need to protect myself.”

Clary also made another claim that could land Savage in jail.

“You were sleeping with me as a minor,” Clary shouted at Savage after dropping her phone as the two got into a fistfight.

In her next Instagram live post, Savage said, “Rob [R. Kelly] has been lying to all of y’all. That’s the sad part about it. He had people like me lying for him, that’s why we never watched the documentary. We got on Gayle King as stupid as we can be.”

In another post, Clary told police that the fight took place and that Savage had sex with her when she was a minor.

Their fight occurred on Kelly’s birthday. He currently is awaiting trial in the Cook County jail.

Savage was charged with misdemeanor battery.