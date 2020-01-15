Presidential candidate says ‘it would be great’ if Cardi B entered politics

Cardi B‘s bid to make it as a politician has received backing from a very reputable source — U.S. senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

The “Please Me” hitmaker revealed on social media last week she was keen to make a career for herself in politics because she “really loves” the idea of government, even though she is not a supporter of President Donald Trump or his Republican administration.

She wrote on Twitter: “I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Government.

“Like I was watching War documentaries. No matter how many weapons a country have you need people! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American. (sic)”

And one person who believes the 27-year-old rapper would be a fantastic member of Congress is Sanders, who is currently in the midst of his second presidential campaign, running against Trump.

He told TMZ: “Cardi B is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country. She knows what it’s like to live in poverty and struggle, and it would be great for her to bring that experience to politics.”

Cardi and Sanders have long had a mutual admiration for one another.

Last July, the Vermont politician said it was a huge boost for him to have the backing of someone like Cardi.

Speaking at the time, he said: “What it means is, what Cardi B does, not only is she an enormously popular entertainer, what she is doing is speaking to young people about the important issues that are on their minds and I applaud that very much.”

And Cardi said in December that her support is firmly behind Sanders, explaining: “People are not perfect, but he has the perfect intentions. He naturally cares about minorities. He actually cares about people getting Medicare because he knows they can’t afford it. I don’t feel like he’s just saying these things ’cause he want the vote.”