Swin Cash discusses the future of female leadership in sports and new Secret Ad

Swin Cash is a four-time WNBA All-Star who has also earned two Olympic gold medals with the U.S. Women’s National Team. Cash is currently the vice president of Basketball Operations and Team Development for the New Orleans Pelicans. Rolling out spoke with Cash about her current leadership position and Secret Ad campaign.

What is the day-to-day like for you?

My role encompasses working alongside our basketball staff and front office, and anything that touches our players. From our marketing side to the business side. I work alongside players helping them to not only develop what they want to do on the court – but off the court [as well].

Also, I help my boss, David Griffin, create an ecosystem here as far as changing the culture of how we do business. I would say my overarching job is really being a hybrid between our basketball operations and dealing with our business side for anything that I’m consistently touching on.

