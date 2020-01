Trina Braxton Scales — one-fifth of the singing group The Braxtons and one of the stars of the reality TV show “Braxton Family Values” — sat down for an exclusive interview with rolling out at the luxurious Asia Rose Spa in Atlanta to discuss her recent wedding to businessman Von Scales, including the beautiful ceremony in St. Louis, Missouri, who was in attendance, the surprise performances, the honeymoon and much more.

Porsha Monique Media Maven. Celebrity Interviewer. Entertainment Journalist. Social Influencer. Passionate Writer. Follow my journey on FB @PorshaMonique and IG @iAmPorshaMonique