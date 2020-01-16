5 reasons to watch Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in ‘Bad Boys For Life’

Bad Boys For Life, marks the return of the popular franchise after a 17-year absence on the big screen.

Picking up where they left off, Miami’s finest Mike Lowery (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are in the middle of their 20th-year as partners. Ready to slow down, Burnett eyes retirement while Lowery wants to keep going. Just before Burnett turns in his papers, a new crime syndicate appears in Miami. Before he goes, Lowery pleads for Marcus to serve alongside him one final time.

Before heading to the theaters on Jan. 17, here are five spoiler-free, reasons to see Bad Boys For Life.

The return of past favorite characters

Captain Howard (Joe Pantoliano), the much-needed voice of reason for Lowery and Burnett. Additional past favorites will make appearances before the final credits.

The action

Lowery and Burnett are a bit older since the last time we saw them but they are still with the action. They aren’t the fastest or the strongest anymore, they are however still willing to drive fast cars.

Age-appropriate stunts

Still relentless in their pursuit of the bad guys, the duo is more thoughtful in their approach to crime-solving. Not to mention, the screenplay doesn’t insult the audience’s intelligence with older men doing unbelievable stunts.

It’s an action film, with heart

At the core, Bad Boys For Life is a buddy film with amazing cinematography. In between fast cars, the big guns, and the impending death, some warm moments happen. Whether it’s a past reflection or an intense moment in the present, Mike and Marcus have been together for a long time and it shows.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence recapture that past magic

What made the first two Bad Boy films undeniable was the chemistry between Smith and Lawrence. Bad Boyz For Life highlight the same elements that made them successful. Using the right mixture of comedy, emotion, and action, Mike and Marcus lock viewers in from the onset.

Bad Boys 4 Life opens in theaters Jan. 17, 2020, nationwide.