Antonio Brown threatens to send former agent and attorney a ‘pallet of d—s’

Former Pittsburgh Steelers all-pro wideout Antonio Brown has been all over the news of late. Most recently, he berated the mother of his child and former girlfriend, Chelsie Kyriss, and Hollywood, Florida, police officers outside his home with his children present.

As of Thursday, Jan. 16, Brown found yet another reason to make news when he responded to his former agent, Drew Rosenhaus, who officially announced that he was severing ties with Brown “until he first gets help.”

Brown also took aim at his former attorney, Darren Heitner, offering either of them a “pallet of d—s,” which he apparently wouldn’t mind sending them as a parting gift.

Brown, who is universally recognized as one of the most talented wide receivers in NFL history, sent the tweet out after hearing the news like the rest of us and reacted accordingly: “football season over you can both use pallet of @D—-ByMail.”

After a number of opportunities fell by the wayside, Brown has seemingly been ostracized from the sport that made him famous. He is currently fielding other entertainment options that include a fledgling music career and a potential boxing match with YouTuber and internet personality Logan Paul.

