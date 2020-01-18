Actress-producer Terri J Vaughn advises ‘starts with vision’

What does your successful life look like to you? What kind of work are you passionate about? Where are you doing this work? What does the space around you look like? Who’s with you? Do you have employees? Are you married or single? What do you drive? When you pull up to your house what does it look like? Lots of windows, a mansion, a high rise condo, a pool, or on a lake?

Visualize your life, your hair, your health, your body… create the vision of the life you want. This is your success – living the life you want, and you start living it before it even happens.

Our imaginations are unlimited with no filters, we imagine wild and free without any limits. I remember drawing pictures of a house with a family that included a man figure. Growing up I never had that, being raised by a single mother. I remember my pictures of “High School Love” – a cheerleader holding hands with a football player, and another titled “Young Love” with a girl holding hands with a basketball player.

As I got closer to college my vision changed. I started visualizing myself as a businesswoman. I wore an upscale suit – pencil skirt with a blazer and high heels. I carried a briefcase and my office was in one of the high rise buildings in downtown San Francisco. … I felt in order for me to make my vision come to life I had to have a certain GPA to make it into college. In my mind this was the way to make my vision a reality. So anything that didn’t help me to make that vision come true it was easier for me to avoid.

Be serious and relentless about your vision. Don’t let friends, boyfriends, family or fears get in the way of the vision. God gave you the vision, not them. … Your business is the vision God brought to your mind. Mind it! And your vision will change as you grow.

We are always growing, evolving. My vision of being a successful businesswoman, grew into a vision of being on television. Once I got a taste of acting, which was introduced to me in my college years – fifth year in college to be exact – I knew I had found the career for me. I knew I would be acting on television. … I put in the work and eventually I was starring on my first TV series, “The Steve Harvey Show.“

Many shows would come after and many visions would come as well. … Owning my own production company, producing and directing were all visions that were given to me, and brought challenges and fears.

Through our Nina Holiday Entertainment we create content, we hire other artists and give opportunities to new writers, directors, actors. Every day I have a vision of more success. … Take the time to know your Vision, Make it clear and Go after it. You are built for it, or God would not have given it to you!