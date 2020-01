Artwork from Atlanta’s Jack Daniel’s Atlanta Art, Beats and Lyrics

On Friday Jan.17, 2020, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey Art, Beats, and Lyrics returned to Atlanta for an epic exhibition of artwork, music, and drinks. This year Art, Beats, and Lyrics featured tech-centric installations and visual art exhibits from renowned artists like Tim Okamura, Yung Yemi and more. Rolling out showcases some of our favorite pieces from the event here.

Artist: James Nelson

Instagram – @theartistforver

Artist: Manasseh Johnson Sr

Instagram – @manasseh_art

Artist: Tim Okamura

Instagram – @timokamura

Artist: Diwang Valdez

Instagram – @diwangvaldez

Artist: Taha Clayton

Instagram – @tahaclayton

Taha Clayton’s artwork at Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey Art, Beats, and Lyrics (Photo by Cassidy S.)

Artist: Malik Roberts

Instagram [email protected]