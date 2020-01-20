Azriel Clary fires back at those who accuse her of abandoning R. Kelly

R. Kelly’s former girlfriend Azriel Clary is taking aim at her haters now that she has completely renounced the beleaguered singer and returned home to her parents.

As recently as last summer, Clary was fully submerged in the R. Kelly camp and seen multiple times with ex-BFF Joycelyn Savage supporting the incarcerated R&B singer during his court proceedings. Her loyalty was unquestioned.

However, Clary now is taking heat because she is charging the “Step in the Name of Love” hitmaker of not only derailing her own musical aspirations but also of engaging in sexual relations with her while she was underage. She also charges that Savage assisted Kelly in his alleged sexual improprieties.

Clary charges that Kelly exploited her vulnerability as a teenager and her desire to make it in the music game, along with her admiration of him, to exploit her sexually.

After a week of facing backlash for her latest public pronouncements against Kelly and Savage, Clary finally took to her social media platform to sound off on her haters. Clary considers herself fortunate to have emerged from “a dark spot” during her time with Kelly to rebuild her life and doesn’t understand those who do not support her.

myself. Regardless I’m not going to let my past define me, I’m picking up the pieces and creating a better future for myself. I’m turning a negative into a positive and anyone should be happy to see someone who was once in a dark spot blossom. — Azriel Clary (@theonlyazriel) January 17, 2020