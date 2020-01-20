It’s about time: Lifetime to air ‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’ documentary

After milking the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary for every last dollar, the Lifetime channel has announced that it is finally moving onto another alleged sexual assault perpetrator.

One year after the six-part docu-series revolving around Robert Sylvester Kelly’s ruining his life and career — and may send him to prison for life — Lifetime is reportedly set to air “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” about the billionaire baron’s alleged decades-long involvement in sex trafficking.

“Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” is scheduled to run sometime this summer, ABC News reports.

Lifetime says that it is building upon the momentum and success of the award-winning “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary as a reason for providing another investigative piece on the rich and powerful perverts.

Epstein, 66, as rolling out has reported previously, allegedly hung himself inside his jail cell after he faced prosecution that would have undoubtedly sent him to prison for life. This Wall Street operator and hedge fund billionaire had been accused of running a national and international sex trafficking ring in New York, Florida and on an island he owned in the Caribbean (Little Saint James off the coast of St. Thomas, the capitol of the U.S. Virgin Islands).

Since Epstein is dead, however, “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” probably won’t have the mammoth impact that “Surviving R. Kelly” has had on the “Bump N’ Grind” singer. Kelly, 52, is now indicted on a trove of state and federal charges that were sparked by the airing of the damning documentary.