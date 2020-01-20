Michelle Obama’s workout playlist includes Beyoncé, Cardi B, Nipsey Hussle

Former first lady Michelle Obama. [email protected]

Michelle Obama has unveiled her workout regimen and music playlist that features the likes of Cardi B, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Nipsey Hussle, Lizzo and several classic cuts.

But unlike her husband, Barack Obama, she is opting the curse-free editions of the songs she’s rocking with in 2020.

The former first lady is rolling with songs that go back 30 years and come up all the way to 2019. Most of her tracks are smack dab in the 2010s: Cardi B’s “Press,” Beyonce and Jay-Z’s “Apes—,” Kanye and Jay’s “Clique,” Anderson .Paak’s “Come Down,” Nipsey Hussle’s “Hussle & Motivate,” and Eve’s “Tambourine” and Meek Mill’s “24/7.”

Obama’s musical taste is eclectic as it also includes Tony Toni Tone’s “Feels Good” (1990) as well as “Feelin’ So Good Remix” (1999), “Lose My Breath” (2004), “A God Like You” (2011), “3005” (2013), “Lay Me Down” (2013), “Godspeed” (2016), “Slide” (2017), “Toast” (2018) and multiple joints spanning the decades.

Michelle Obama’s list comes out just weeks after husband Barack Obama unveiled his a few weeks ago. His tracks appear to be all current and include the uncut versions.

Terry Shropshire
Terry Shropshire

A military veteran and Buckeye State native, I've written for the likes of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Business Chronicle and the Detroit Free Press. I'm a lover of words, photography, books, travel, animals and The Ohio State Buckeyes. #GoBucks





