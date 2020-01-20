Michelle Obama’s workout playlist includes Beyoncé, Cardi B, Nipsey Hussle

Michelle Obama has unveiled her workout regimen and music playlist that features the likes of Cardi B, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Nipsey Hussle, Lizzo and several classic cuts.

But unlike her husband, Barack Obama, she is opting the curse-free editions of the songs she’s rocking with in 2020.

The former first lady is rolling with songs that go back 30 years and come up all the way to 2019. Most of her tracks are smack dab in the 2010s: Cardi B’s “Press,” Beyonce and Jay-Z’s “Apes—,” Kanye and Jay’s “Clique,” Anderson .Paak’s “Come Down,” Nipsey Hussle’s “Hussle & Motivate,” and Eve’s “Tambourine” and Meek Mill’s “24/7.”

It's about that time when New Year's resolutions get a bit harder to stick to. To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts. What's on your playlist? pic.twitter.com/GFP56Yi9A6 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 19, 2020

Obama’s musical taste is eclectic as it also includes Tony Toni Tone’s “Feels Good” (1990) as well as “Feelin’ So Good Remix” (1999), “Lose My Breath” (2004), “A God Like You” (2011), “3005” (2013), “Lay Me Down” (2013), “Godspeed” (2016), “Slide” (2017), “Toast” (2018) and multiple joints spanning the decades.

Michelle Obama’s list comes out just weeks after husband Barack Obama unveiled his a few weeks ago. His tracks appear to be all current and include the uncut versions.

From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick. pic.twitter.com/mQ2VssyDwt — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 30, 2019