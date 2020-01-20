The reincarnation of BMW’s luxurious M850i xDrive convertible

BMW has set a precedent in the automotive world by stating the facts about their brand. BMW is “The ultimate driving machine.” And make no bones about it, drivers take on a whole new demeanor once behind the wheel of a BMW. BMW’s 2019 M850i takes that feeling up a notch.

Though we are 20 days into 2020, BMW felt it was important to check out this beauteous convertible. After a 20-year hiatus, BMW has reincarnated this luxurious sporty car by offering two trims styles: the all-new coupe and the hot convertible. With its outstanding performance, beautiful design and state-of-the-art technology, the M850i xDrive makes drivers feel empowered. With 523 horsepower, this chariot of a car can burn rubber, going from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds with a limited top speed of 155 mph.

The interior of the M850i is surprisingly comfortable. The instrument panel has high-resolution making it easy to take a quick glance while keeping control, allowing the driver to focus on the road and enjoy the experience of driving.

The BMW M850i should be the top choice for consumers looking for a classy, sporty coupe. For a cool $121,400 or $130,745, as featured above, anyone can drive this ultimate driving machine home.