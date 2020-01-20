Virginia school board ignores racism, refuses to ban Confederate flag clothing

As the nation celebrates the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr., there are still examples of overt racism that is allowed the legally exist in this country.

A school board in Virginia recently decided to refuse a ban on clothing showing the Confederate flag. The Franklin County School Board in Rocky Mount, Virginia, voted 7-1 against the dress code stating the Tinker vs. Des Moines case of 1969.

However, the board failed to take into consideration how the flag was used as a form of intimidation to Blacks and represented a group of people who wanted to keep Black Americans enslaved.

The racial makeup of Franklin County is 87 percent White and about 8 percent Black, according to the U.S. Census.