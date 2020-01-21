Christina Milian welcomes a new baby, shares photo

Christina Milian has welcomed her first child with Matt Pokora.

The “Dip It Low” hitmaker took to Instagram to reveal she has given birth to their son Isaiah on Monday, Jan 20, 2020.

On Instagram, she wrote: “And so we begin … Isaiah 1/20/20 … Simply perfect. The world is yours Son … Love, Mom & Dad (sic)”

Earlier this month, Milian previously revealed she “can’t wait to meet” her little “prince” and she is so excited to become a mother again.

She said: “I had such a great time at our shower. It felt so good celebrating with our closest friends and family. Matt and I felt the love in the room and can’t wait to meet our little ‘Prince.'”

The brunette beauty — who has nine-year-old daughter Violet with The-Dream— recently said she is really enjoying carrying a little boy this time around as she has experienced no morning sickness.

She explained: “I had no morning sickness, everything’s been fine. Even my belly, I carry it differently than a girl. It’s kind of weird to experience that. Having a boy is pretty awesome.

“With my daughter, I had cravings for onions, so that was kinda weird. It was so good. My most recent craving was pizza.”

Milian announced she was pregnant at the end of July.

Sharing a picture on Instagram of herself and Matt holding a sonogram, she wrote: “New release 2020! What a blessing! Let’s do this babe @mattpokora! (sic)”

He also shared the same image on his own account, but in black and white.

He wrote: “Legacy on the way! #happyman (sic)”