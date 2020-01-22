Antonio Brown drops new music, refuses to leave home as investigation ensues

As rolling out previously reported, Antonio Brown is the subject of an investigation of an alleged assault that took place on his property.

He and his trainer, Glen Holt are suspects in an incident involving a moving truck driver who says he was battered and burglarized. Holt has been apprehended by the police as the investigation ensues to determine whether there is a case against Brown.

Brown, who is currently a free agent pro football wide receiver, has reportedly locked himself in his home in Hollywood, Florida.

As evidenced by his Twitter and Instagram accounts, the former NFL All-Pro is being comforted by a woman while dropping new music. Pro Football Talk reports that he is refusing to leave his home and has taken this stand ever since police knocked on his door on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Even while he might seem to be in an idle state, Brown seemingly has no plans to wallow in boredom. In addition to the mystery woman he’s reportedly laying up with, he took time to drop a new song titled “Official.”

As per the norm, Brown refused to look in the mirror.

They want my name slandered — AB (@AB84) January 22, 2020

It stands to reason that AB is safe from further interaction with law enforcement until police finish their investigation. There is no love lost between the two parties, as Brown has been cut off completely since causing a scene just last week when he cursed out the mother of his child and officers with his children present.

