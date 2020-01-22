Grammy-winning producer S1 pens memoir about his rise in the music industry

Larry D. Griffin Jr. — better known as S1 and Symbolyc One — is a two-time Grammy Award-winning multiplatinum-selling music producer. He has worked with the likes of Jay-Z, Drake, Kanye West, Gladys Knight, Kirk Franklin, Eminem, Lorde, Lecrae, Logic and many others.

As a devoted Christian, husband, father and mentor, his continued passion and purpose plays out in his new book, Pray.Focus.Plan.Execute: A Memoir by S1, in which he breaks down his desire to help people reach their goals by telling his unrelenting story. He shared some insight in an interview with rolling out below.

What inspired you to write this book?

I was inspired to write this book once I figured out what my purpose was in life, which is to inspire, encourage and impact people. I knew that my story and life [and] career experiences would be able to help others. People see my wins but don’t really know the many Ls I took — and still take — in the process of getting to the actual achievement. I felt it was important to display that through storytelling.

What is the story behind the title?

The title is my brand and life statement. Over time, I realized that these four things were always present when great things would happen for me. Prayer is having a personal conversation with God and having gratitude. Focus is the ability to block out anything that has nothing to do with your goals. Planning is simply drawing out your life’s map and execution is the completion of those things.

Describe your writing style.

My writing style for this particular book was autobiographical. However, it’s not an autobiography. It’s a memoir. So, I’m telling stories of specific moments from my life, from my upbringing to first pursuing my dream, to my life-changing moment with Kanye West. I also wanted to make sure that it wasn’t too complex and remained an easy read as if someone is simply reading my personal journal or diary.

