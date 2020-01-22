Nick Cannon responds to claims by actor Orlando Brown that they were intimate

Actor Orlando Brown, known for his role on Disney Channel’s “That’s So Raven,” caused a stir on social media after making a claim of a very adult nature about Nick Cannon.

While walking through a store on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, Brown recorded video of himself saying that Cannon performed oral sex on him.

“Fine, you want me to tell everybody? You want me to let everybody know? Okay, fine. Nick, I let you suck my d—,” Brown said. “I let Nick suck my d—. Everybody knows you did it as a female. But, Nick you sucked my d— Nick been sucking d—.”

Hours later, Cannon responded on Instagram to Brown’s claim.

“When I first saw this I thought it was f—ing hilarious,” Cannon wrote on his Instagram caption before his response turned somber. “First off let me say I am praying for the young brother Orlando even though I don’t really know him personally. I have always loved and enjoyed his talent and have been a fan of his past work. He was f—ing brilliant in Major Payne, and had us all laughing on ‘That’s So Raven.'”

Cannon would also write about the pressures of being young in the entertainment industry. “But this is another crucial example of when we allow our young artists to be prematurely exposed by this demonic business and left out to fend for themselves,” he said. “We need better support systems for our youth and take care of our own. I watched this young brother’s videos and all I see is a cry out for help. So I don’t know if there are any real leaders or solid individuals in this young man’s life, but let’s embrace him and tighten him up so he doesn’t become another lost victim to these Hollywood circumstances.”

Cannon also wrote about Brown’s mental health issues that have been publicized in the past. “Due to substance abuse and diagnosed psychiatric disorders, our loved ones are now aimlessly begging for the attention they were once given, instead of the help they actually need,” Cannon wrote.

“All while we sit back and just laugh… The most irresponsible parties involved in all of this is our media, specifically the ‘culturally conscious.’ For us to continue to post slander and tear one another down for clickbait to make these White supremacy propagated platforms more money is asinine and deplorable. These cannibalistic tactics only destroy ‘Us.’ Really, in post like this, who wins?”

Cannon and Brown were both child stars — Cannon in the 1990s, and Brown during the early 2000s.

Brown has yet to respond to Cannon’s rebuttal.