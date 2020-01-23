Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens go to war again over Eagles’ demise (video)

Former Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Donovan McNabb continues to harbor resentment towards ex-teammate Terrell “T.O.” Owens for being instrumental in breaking up their Super Bowl-contending team.

McNabb, considered a borderline NFL Hall of Fame candidate by sports pundits, says Owen’s destructive and narcissistic ways created strife and discord within the Eagles locker room and prevented a second run at the Super Bowl.

Fifteen years after McNabb and Owens took the Eagles to the Super Bowl, the two continue to jab at each other at irregular intervals about who was most responsible for breaking up their title-contending team.

“I thought that was the major distraction for us,” McNabb told the Bleacher Report. “He’s doing sit-ups, he’s doing push-ups, he’s playing basketball, he’s ordering pizza for the people out there, and we’re sitting there in training camp just like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’

“This is like ‘Days Of Our Lives.’ It’s unbelievable. But that was something that kind of broke us up.”

Listen to McNabb’s thoughts about T.O. and then check out the Hall of Fame receiver’s fiery retort to McNabb after the jump: