How Mercer University senior Macire Aribot landed an internship on Capitol Hill

Macire Aribot is a native Atlantan and who is passionate about policy advocacy and poverty reduction. The Mercer University senior is on track to graduate in May 2020 with a bachelor’s degrees in international affairs and global development studies. During her undergraduate years, Aribot served several organizations in leadership capacities and became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Her desire to change the world and academic prowess helped her land the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Emerging Leaders Internship. Read on to find out what Aribot hopes to gain from her experience in the nation’s capital.

Why did you apply for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Internship?

After successfully completing the Public Policy and International Affairs Fellowship

program at Carnegie Mellon University, I decided to apply for the Congressional Black

Caucus Foundation Internship in order to put into practice what I learned. Through the CBCF Internship, I hope to gain a better understanding of the legislative and policymaking process and to fully understand the work that it takes to make a difference in our society. I look forward to learning from and working closely with our nation’s leaders on policies that will make a difference in so many lives.

How would you describe your leadership style?

I believe that I am a servant leader who prioritizes leading by example. As a servant leader,

my objective is to consider the needs of those I am leading in order to ensure that they are empowered with the necessary tools and skills to accomplish a goal.

Name two congressional leaders who you most admire and why?

I admire are Kamala Harris and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. As an African American woman, I am inspired by Kamala Harris’ confidence, achievements and willingness to serve. Her dedication to fighting against injustice and working for the people has inspired me to continue the same efforts. With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez being the youngest person elected to the Unites States Congress, she serves as a role model for younger millennial leaders.

Click continue below to read more about this accomplished young scholar and future policymaker.