How Tyra Banks plans to fight ‘oppression’ of fashion and beauty industries

Tyra Banks has vowed to fight the “oppression” of the fashion and beauty industry.

The 46-year-old supermodel called out some of the criticism she’s received for her appearance over the years in a candid video but admitted she’s realized that her beauty isn’t “defined” by anyone else.

In a video titled “The UpriXing Begins” to promote her new business venture ModelLand, Banks scolded the camera in a way that seemed like an argument between a couple.

She said: “28 years and now this. It’s always something with you.

“I was too skinny, then I was too fat, then my a– was too big — oh, but you all about that now, huh?!

“Don’t lie. I see who you following on social media. Oh, excuse me? You loved me? In 1991? Oh, you want to talk about the ’90s?

“Okay, let’s talk about the ’90s! Let’s talk about how you would spend less time with me in the winter because you said my skin looked better on your arm in the summer. Let’s talk about how I had to mix my own makeup colors because if I left it up to the people you chose for me, I’d look like an ashy clown.

“Oh and don’t get me started on the hair. Do not get me started on the hair. Oh, you changed? Yeah, you changed because you had to because if you didn’t, no one would want your a–.

“It’s too late because today I am wise enough to know my beauty is not defined by you.”

