Kevin Hunter makes out big in divorce from Wendy Williams

Nearly one year after Wendy Williams filed for divorce from her husband of 20 years, Kevin Hunter, the famed talk show host is now legally a single woman.

The New York Post’s Page Six reported that the divorce was finalized on Tuesday evening, according to the court documents, with irreconcilable differences cited as the reason for the permanent split.

As most know by now, but Williams refused to confirm until the fall of 2019, the final straw in the marriage happened after Williams learned that Hunter’s mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth to a baby girl in a Philadelphia-area hospital almost a year ago.

While Williams gets her much sought-after freedom, Hunter will get some serious coins out of the deal. As most suspected, Hunter will not walk away from the marriage a broke man:

Actually, some may say that Williams’ divorce wound up being an expensive ordeal for her, which was not unexpected.

Under the terms of the agreement, Williams will have to take care of Hunter’s health insurance;

Williams and Hunter will split the profits from the Livingston, New Jersey, home. It is currently on the market for $1.7 million;

Hunter got a lump sum from Williams along with a severance payment from Wendy, Inc., though the amount was not disclosed. Some speculate the number to be in the millions;

Hunter will be allowed to retain ownership of his businesses;

Hunter gets to keep his ultra-luxury whips, including a Ferrari and Rolls Royce;

Williams will have to keep a $1 million life insurance policy on herself that will go to Hunter in case of her death. Page Six states that Williams has a right to reduce the amount on a yearly basis, however.

Williams will get to keep all of the money in the former couple’s joint bank account;

All of Hunter’s shares in Wendy Williams Productions Inc. will be transferred over to Williams.

Williams is now the sole owner of Wendy, Inc.

Both parties paid their own legal fees.