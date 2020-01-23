Leadership aspirations? CEO Nicole R. Coleman gives tips to push past doubts

Nicole R. Coleman is a professional speaker, corporate marketing expert and curator of experiences. She’s the founder and CEO of the SuperBOLD, a movement inspired by her love of connecting with people and encouraging them to live their best lives now.

Coleman’s desire is to empower others, address social concerns and celebrate the greatness within us all. She is also the host of the Candidly Coleman podcast conversation series. Rolling out recently spoke with Coleman about how she views success in her career and life.

Describe how you set goals and evaluate your success.

Set big dreams but break them down into more manageable milestones. That way they become less cumbersome and not so much of an obstacle. Once the first goal is completed, it brings you closer toward the path of the ultimate goal. Trust the process and your assignment. Don’t deny your fears, while steadfastly pushing past all doubt. The intent is to maintain momentum.

Name three books that changed how you saw life that you would recommend to others.

The Alchemist [by] Paulo Coelho. [It’s about taking] action while focusing on your own unique journey.

The Four Agreement [by] Don Miguel Ruiz. [It’s a] guide to breaking free from negative patterns and fully realizing your true self.

The Year of Yes [by] Shonda Rhimes. [It’s about] setting boundaries and being intentional about living and serving the life you want for you.

Why is lifelong learning important to you?

At no point should one ever feel as though they have arrived or become too comfortable or confident in a space to which they no longer quench knowledge. Consistently feeding and fueling the mind is essential in all areas of life to ensure proper calibration and engagement across all cross functions to maintain appropriate engagement.

